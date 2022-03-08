Man Wanted for 1994 Atlantic County Murder Returned From Mexico

A man charged in the murder of a Buena, Atlantic County woman in 1994 has been extradited from Mexico City to face homicide charges and is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Francisco Martinez is charged with the murder of Patricia Boney, a mother of four, who was stabbed repeatedly on Feb. 25, 1994, in her home, according to Donna Weaver, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office public information officer.

Boney, 31, later died of her injuries at Cooper Hospital.

Martinez, who was 24 at the time, reportedly fled in Boney’s vehicle sparking a “massive manhunt,” Weaver said. Martinez has always been the primary suspect in the case since a warrant was issued for his arrest in June 1994.

Over the years, the search for Francisco Martinez has been featured on the TV show "America's Most Wanted".

Martinez was arrested in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, in October 2021. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail upon his arrival to New Jersey, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In a Statement, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler thanked the many law enforcement agencies that collaborated to locate Martinez and extradite him back to New Jersey, including the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Department of Homeland Security.

