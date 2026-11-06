Apparently, it's a pretty great time to be a Philadelphia 76ers fan! And no, we're not just talking about the fact that LeBron James is now wearing a Sixers jersey.

Philadelphia is also landing in the top 10 of a new NBA Cup prediction list. But there's one detail that might leave fans scratching their heads: The Sixers came in at No. 9.

Is that actually good news? Or should we be a little concerned?

What Are the 76ers' Chances of Winning the NBA Cup?

Dimers ran 10,000 simulations of this year's NBA Cup to see how all 30 teams could perform. The model gives Philadelphia a 32% chance of reaching the knockout rounds and a 4.4% chance of winning the entire tournament.

That 4.4% puts the Sixers ninth overall in the championship predictions.

It's worth remembering that making the knockout rounds and winning the whole thing are two very different goals. Eight teams advance to the knockout stage, so getting there would be a solid first step.

LeBron James Gives Sixers Fans Another Reason to Watch

And let's be honest, having LeBron James in Philadelphia makes this season even more interesting. The Sixers also added Jaylen Brown, giving fans plenty of star power to get excited about.

Of course, predictions are just predictions. The team still has to go out there and prove it on the court.

So, is ninth place good or bad? Considering there are 30 NBA teams in the tournament, ninth puts Philadelphia in the top third of the league. That's definitely good news for Sixers fans!

Top Ten NBA Cities for 2026 USA Today released their fan votes for the best cities in the NBA for 2026. See if your favorite made the cut below. Gallery Credit: Stryker