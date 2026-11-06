If your holiday shopping list is full of tablets, video games and the latest must-have gadgets, you might want to switch things up this year.

There's a growing interest in something a little more old-fashioned: screen-free gifts. And believe it or not, some of the biggest supporters of this trend are Gen Z shoppers!

For South Jersey families trying to figure out what to put under the Christmas tree, this could mean going back to basics.

Why Are Screen-Free Gifts So Popular?

According to PwC's 2026 Holiday Outlook, 64% of consumers say they're prioritizing screen-free gifts this year while they're Christmas shopping. Among Gen Z shoppers, that number jumps to 78%.

That's pretty interesting when you consider how much time younger generations spend using technology.

Parents are also getting on board. A separate survey from Michaels found that 80% of parents are looking for screen-free, hands-on holiday activities.

Maybe people are just ready for a break from all the scrolling!

What Counts as a Screen-Free Gift?

The idea is pretty simple: Give someone something that encourages them to do something offline.

Think board games, puzzles, LEGO sets, craft kits, art supplies, books, journals, cooking sets and outdoor games. Even concert tickets, pottery classes or other experiences can fit the bill for gift ideas this year.

PwC found that 41% of people buying gifts for children are leaning toward hands-on, screen-free activities, compared with 27% choosing tech devices or digital entertainment.

So, maybe this is the year to skip another gadget and give someone a reason to unplug instead. After all, the best holiday memories don't always come with a charger!

Spend Less This Year For Christmas - Top Ways To Save Money Face it, when it comes to Christmas presents, the cost can be astronomical! It doesn't have to be though. We've put together some great ideas for you to save this year during the holidays, but also think those other times you need a gift for a special occasion. A pinch of preparation can go a long way when it comes to saving! Gallery Credit: JD Knite