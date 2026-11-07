Imagine, it's 10pm and you're driving the very winding Route 542 in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It's very dark - the road is not well lit.

A short time after passing Batsto Village you see a massive figure crossing the road. You slam on your brakes.

What is it? It's 8 feet tall!

Is it...a Bigfoot?

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Couple Says They Saw a Bigfoot Cross The Road in October Near New Gretna, New Jersey

BFRO.net, run by a Bigfoot Research Group, is reporting that a local couple claims to have seen a Bigfoot cross Route 542 near Loveland Lane, near New Gretna, while driving through the Pine Barrens at night. It reportedly happened on October 11, 2026.

The wife is quoted as saying, "I saw this giant creature with my own eyes. We know what we saw. It was definitely about 8 feet tall."

The unidentified woman writes: "As we rounded the bend where Loveland Lane merges into Route 542, I became terrified in a matter of seconds. Our high beams illuminated a massive figure up ahead stepping out from the right side of the road. I stepped on the brakes to slow down."

She says the creature was 8 feet tall, covered with black fur, and, apparently, soaking wet. She said that in addition to being tall, it was wide with a "bulky, heavily GIANT frame.

In her report she says it hand human-like hands, and unusually long arms. She said it didn't take many steps for it to clear the road.

Afterwards, she and her husband confirmed to having had seen the same thing. She said she had never heard of Bigfoot before.

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Investigator Quizzes Witnesses

An investigator for the Bigfoot Research Organization (BFRO), Jacob Korbel, interviewed the couple, identified as Jason and Keyara.

Jason says, "Upon meeting them they showed us the exact area they first saw it, then where they last saw it. It was clear right away that there was a game trail on both sides of the road. It is well used by wildlife. We searched the area and found some broken branches and a few ambiguous impressions but nothing we could confidentially connect with the sighting."

What do you think? Did they see a Bigfoot? Have you ever seen one here in New Jersey?

SOURCE: BFRO.net

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