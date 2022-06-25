Cops in Atlantic City say a man who was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident has been arrested after barricading himself inside of a home.

According to authorities, the incident began around 8:30 Thursday morning, June 23rd, when two detectives were conducting an investigation at a residence in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue.

While conducting their investigation they observed and immediately recognized Omar Butcher, a male they knew was wanted for an outstanding warrant, open the front door to a neighboring residence. The warrant was related to a domestic violence incident that occurred on May 28, 2022.

As Butcher noticed the detectives, he went back into the house.

Officers learned that an acquaintance of Butcher, Claria Barrigher, was also inside the home and both refused to exit.

Members of the ACPD SWAT Team, the Crisis Negotiations Team, and bomb squad responded. A crisis negotiator made contact with Barrigher via cell phone and after about three hours of negotiating, both exited the home and they were taken into custody without further incident.

Both 29-year-old Oman Butcher of Atlantic City and Barrigher were charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.

Butcher was issued a summons pending a future court date and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility for the outstanding warrant.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

