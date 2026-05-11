I was visiting one local business in Vineland when I asked for a good recommendation for lunch.

It's a good thing that I had the street address, because I wouldn't have found it otherwise. (My Uber driver couldn't even find it, with the address!)

Oh, there's no sign out front!

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Finding Lunch at Tony's Lunch in Vineland, New Jersey

Tucked in a small, oddly-shaped building in the middle of an industrial parking lot in Main Street n Vineland, sits Tony's Lunch.

It's like 1956 has called and invited you to lunch.

(If that happens, you should accept!)

Step inside Tony's Lunch, and it's like a place that time forgot.

Everything looks and feels old. (I should point out, old doesn't mean dirty - It seemed clean - just old.)

I wasn't around in 1956 (the year I randomly selected), but I think Tony's would have fit in that time period. I imagine mostly blue-collar workers taking that lunch whistle, and walking over to Tony's.

The blast from the past almost reminds me of a current-day Waffle House. A counter with stools, some seats, and a big old grill to cook on.

By the way, the restrooms are technically down a hallway, outside the actually restaurant.

Yes, Americana, Jersey-style.

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Good Food at Tony's Lunch

The food was good. Nothing fancy - unless you'd call a spinach salad fancy.

The paper menus looked like they might be a few years old - and, they have no prices on them. There was a partial menu on the wall, but the prices there, too, were covered.

Hmm, what's with that?

I had a chicken salad sandwich on white bread - and, it was pretty good. A side of french fries was fantastic. And, the home-brewed ice tea hit the spot.

One of the most curious thing I noticed was that stacked up off the side of the grill was A LOT of cooked bacon. I mean, POUNDS of it. Were they expecting some sort of bacon rush after 1 o'clock?

Hey, I'm certainly not knocking the place, but it was different - according to 2026 times.

The people were nice, and, in the end, the prices were reasonable. Two of us had lunch for just over 20 bucks.

According to their signage, Tony's does catering too. While the building itself looks old, their website seems on-point for 2026. Check it out here.

My recommendation? Have lunch at Tony's Lunch. At the very least, you'll have a good meal, and something to talk about!

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