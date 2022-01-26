A 40-year-old Margate man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison on child porn charges.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says Robert Ferry was sentenced on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

Ferry was found guilty last September following a two-day trial.

Shill's office says,

Ferry was charged on April 19, 2019, following a year long investigation. The investigation involved a device originating from the IP address coming from his apartment that was sharing child pornography on a BitTorrent file sharing program. On approximately 10 occasions, between March 2018 and March 2019, Ferry’s device shared items with a computer being utilized by the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities say on each of those occasions, pictures and videos of children involved in sexual acts or situations were shared from Ferry’s device with that DHS computer that was being monitored by law enforcement officials.

In addition to the time behind bars, Ferry has received a mandatory 10-year period of parole ineligibility, he must register as a Megan’s Law offender and will be under parole supervision for life.

12 Unique, Bizarre, and Strange Landmarks that Define South Jersey We have some rather unique landmarks here in South Jersey. Chances are, you pass some of these so often that they no longer stand out as being a little bizarre. But for those not from the area, they might seem a little odd.

10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House This 288-year-old home in Hancock's Bridge, Salem County, has quite a story. As many as ten people were brutally murdered here on the same day in 1778.