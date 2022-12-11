Massive Whale Washes Up on ‘Whale Beach’ in Strathmere, NJ

A massive humpback whale washed up along a section of the beach known as Whale Beach in the Strathmere section of Upper Twp on Saturday.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center of Brigantine was brought in to assist with the massive whale which was an estimated 30-foot long and weighed about 20 tons.

The whale, which was already dead when it washed to shore, was too heavy for the Township workers to drag completely out of the water.

Officials will perform a necropsy to determine how long it has been dead and a possible cause of death.

A whale that washed up near the same area in 2016 became entangled in a commercial fishing line that may have caused its death.

Whale Beach got its name from the whales that would periodically wash up on the beach there.

Well on Saturday, the beach lived up to its name.