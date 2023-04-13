💐 May is a great time of year for festivals in New Jersey

💐 Enjoy everything from street fairs to shopping to spring blossoms

💐 There's even something for vegan lovers, puppy lovers and more

As spring continues here in the Garden State, there are so many things to do outside like walking, jogging, gardening, and breathing in the fresh, warm air.

There are also so many festivals to attend. Here are 10 of some of the coolest and most unique festivals to check out in New Jersey in May.

Photo by Patryk Pastewski on Unsplash Photo by Patryk Pastewski on Unsplash loading...

2nd Annual Central New Jersey Empanada Fest

Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brunswick Square Mall, 755 Route 18, East Brunswick

Tickets: $6.50 for ages 6 and up. Tickets are $8 at the door. All children 5 and under are free.

During Empanada Fest, local gourmet food vendors with their unique twists on empanadas. If empanadas are not your thing, there will be plenty of other gourmet food options available.

Besides great music and food, your ticket will also get you 90 minutes of pro-wrestling from the Superstars of UWA Elite.

Spring tulips jimfeng loading...

Spring Blossom Festival

Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date is Sunday, May 7)

Riamede Farm, 122 Oakdale Rd., Chester

Admission: $5 per person for ages 6+.

The Spring Blossom Festival will feature a scenic hayride through the blooming orchard. Learn about the importance of pollinators from the Morris and Somerset County Beekeepers Association, who will be giving talks and exhibiting an observation hive.

You can even see inside the hive!

Enjoy live music and blacksmithing demos. More than 30 local artisan vendors, food trucks, and ice cream will be on hand for your shopping pleasure.

Riamede’s farm store will also be open, selling their famous apple cider donuts, along with a variety of garden plants and hanging flower baskets.

175792156 ptaha_c, Thinkstock loading...

Pups and Pints

Saturday, May 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Raindate: Sunday, May 14)

Westmont

124 Haddon Ave., Westmont

What a great day enjoying puppies and pints! Enjoy the day drinking brews and helping pups find their fur-ever homes.

The day also features pet adoptions, pet photos, a costume contest, a doggie treat bar, paw painting, raffles, and so much more.

Josh Olalde via Unsplash Josh Olalde via Unsplash loading...

5th Annual Brew By the Bay

Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Raindate: Sunday, May 14)

The Seafarer, 1 Atlantic Ave., Highlands

Tickets: $40

The tastings at Brew by the Bay take place on the picturesque waterfront. Your ticket includes seven 4 oz. tastings, a pint of your favorite craft beer, and a commemorative pilsner cup for the first 300 registered.

Additional tastings can be purchased at the event for $4. Each participating brewery will bring two styles of beer.

There will also be live music, fire pits, and food available for purchase.

Harry Gillen via Unsplash Harry Gillen via Unsplash loading...

Vendor and Food Truck Festival

Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Raindate: Sunday, May 14)

RWJBarnabas Field of Dreams

1505 N. Bay Ave, Toms River

The Vendor and Food Truck Festival is a full day of fun, food, and vendors for the whole family to enjoy. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Asbury Park Bazaar Asbury Park Bazaar loading...

Asbury Park and Long Branch Spring Bazaar Series

Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14 (Asbury Park), and Sunday, May 14 (Long Branch) from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Grand Arcade at Convention Hall, Asbury Park, and Whitechapel Projects (Long Branch)

The Spring Bazaar Series is a gathering of creators, musicians, and artists.

It is free, for all ages, pet friendly, and fun for the whole family. There will be gifts and goodies for moms (since it’s Mother’s Day weekend), kids’ activities like face painting, a jean jacket patch bar, a pop-up permanent jewelry bar, Mother’s Day brunch, a variety of food and libations, a flower bouquet bar, photo stations, music and entertainment, craft workshops, and so much more.

Local designers and artists will also be on hand selling handcrafted, vintage goods, natural skincare, eco-friendly clothing, locally sourced art, and more.

In Long Branch, there will also be a candle-making workshop with homemade New Jersey candles from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pick your own scent, pour two candles, and make your own labels.

Photo by Roam In Color on Unsplash Photo by Roam In Color on Unsplash loading...

2023 Asbury Park Vegan Food Festival

Saturday, May 20, and Sunday. May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days

Bradley Park (across from Convention Hall and the boardwalk)

101-199 5th Avenue, Asbury Park

Tickets: $20 to $50 (Kids 13 and under are free)

The Asbury Park Vegan Food Festival returns to the Jersey Shore and promises to be bigger and better. Grab a Superstar Pass, which is a two-day festival pass.

The rain-or-shine event will feature yummy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music, and more.

The list of vendors includes:

• 7th Heaven Chocolate

• Algorithm

• Amirasdelites

• AyurSome Foods

• Beach Bum Beauty

• Betty’s Icebox

• Bevo’s Kitchen

• Beads by Kim

• Bhakti Books and Art

• Binnie & Clode

• Bo Burger

• Carol’s Vegan Eatery

• Clean Kids Beauty

• Clean Meals Brooklyn

• Crystal by Khrystle

• Crumbley Kitchen

• Culiraw - guilt-free desserts

• Cutco Cutlery

• Eat My Franks

• EMPA[NAH]DAS

• Fabalish Foods

• Fat Badger Bakery

• Freakin Vegan

• Halfway Home Animal Rescue Team

• House of Cork

• Indulce Caterers

• Jersey Shore Food Not Bombs

• Kilhaney’s Pickles

• Lazy Iris Cookie Co

• Lillie Mae Aromatherapy Products

• The LOCALS’ Bookshop

• Lady M Vegelicious

• Lava Rubber

• Loyal Footwear

• Maati Made It

• The Mexi Boys

• Noir Brooklyn Studios

• Om ShanTea

• Oxygen Theory

• Parmagianni

• Plant Base Apparel

• Plant-Based Planet

• Puras Paletas

• Redi-Farms

• Savvy Fit Soaps

• Sea Shepherd Conservation Society

• Secret Vegan Kitchen

• Shore Sauce

• Sivakami

• Something Sweet Vegan Bakery

• Soul Grain

• Stanley’s Pierogi

• Supérieur Electrolytes

• Sweet Trail Bakery

• Tony Boloney’s

• Totally Nutz

• Two River Mushroom

• Vegan Treats

• Vegans Are Us

• VEGKY Mushroom Jerky

• V-Roll

• Veganish

• Vuture Food

• Wild Bill’s Soda

Music Schedule:

Saturday, May 20: Cheezey & the Crackers and DJ Candace V

Sunday, May 21: Cosmic Jerry Band and DJ Candace V

Large colorful kites against a blue sky CAEccles loading...

37th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival

Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29, beginning at noon

On the beach at Rio Grande Ave, and inside the Wildwoods Convention Center

Cost: Free to spectators

The Wildwood International Kite Festival four-day event begins Friday at noon with the “Unlocking of the Ocean” media event outside the Wildwoods Convention Center. This includes the opening of the Kite Sales tent, Friday Night Social via the local kite club, and the 9 p.m. Illuminated Night Kite Fly.

Saturday and Sunday include the flying of large inflatable kites, team flying, as well as family games. Monday features the World Indoor Kite Exhibition inside the convention center.

Kelsey Knight via Unsplash Kelsey Knight via Unsplash loading...

Jersey Shore Wine Festival

Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28 at noon on both days

ShoreTown Ballpark, Home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood

Tickets: $35

The 10th Annual Jersey Shore Wine Festival showcases wines, pure local ingredients, food, and more. The centerpiece of the two-day festival will be wine-tasting by New Jersey wineries. There will also be live music and crafters on site.

Enjoy select gourmet foods, and food trucks. Don’t like wine but still want to come? Just purchase a designated driver ticket for $10 and enjoy the day. Each attendee that purchases a tasting ticket will receive a souvenir Jersey Shore Wine Festival glass.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Sylvia’s Children, dedicated to supporting children in Uganda.

attachment-Bubbles loading...

Free Bubble Festival Family Fun Day

Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Locke Avenue Park, 58 Locke Ave., Swedesboro

This FREE day allows kids to come and make the biggest bubbles of their lives with Grandpop Bubbles, sponsored by Swedesboro-Woolwich Parks and Recreation.

Grandpop Bubbles will bring bubble wands, poles, basins, buckets, and gallons and gallons of “special bubble juice” for those who want to enjoy bubbling.

There is so much to do during the month of May in New Jersey. Pick one event, go to all of them, or explore something on your own.

They're back! NJ street fairs return for the 2023 spring season All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Click/tap on the links for each street fair below for more info.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.