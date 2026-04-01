If you remember that viral bear lounging in a tree in Deptford’s Oak Valley neighborhood, here’s the wild part… it could absolutely happen again.

This time of year, it actually makes sense.

Every early spring, black bears across New Jersey come out of winter dormancy and they’re starving.

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Bears On The Hunt In NJ

After months without eating, their main focus becomes finding food as quickly and easily as possible. According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, bears will travel miles in search of calories, and neighborhoods often become easy targets.

Trash cans, pet food, bird feeders… if it smells like food, they’re checking it out.

Even though most of the state’s bear population is in North Jersey, sightings in places like Deptford Township are becoming more common.

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Spring is when younger bears start roaming farther from their original territory, which is how they end up in more suburban South Jersey communities. That’s usually when you get those “wait… is that a bear?” moments caught on camera.

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What To Do If You See A Bear NJ

If you come across a bear, the most important thing you can do is stay calm.

Experts from NJDEP and the National Park Service recommend slowly backing away, avoiding eye contact, and making yourself appear larger. Do not run! This can trigger a chase instinct.

No matter what, never feed a bear.

Most bears don’t want anything to do with people. They’re just looking for food and will move on quickly.

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Panicking, yelling, or making sudden moves can escalate things unnecessarily. Staying calm helps keep the situation under control and reduces risk for both you and the animal.

All you need to do is secure your trash, stay aware, and don’t be surprised if South Jersey sees a few more unexpected visitors this spring.

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