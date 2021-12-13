Mays Landing, NJ Bakery To Close While In Search Of New Location
Just like we get excited when news breaks of a new business opening its doors in South Jersey, it always hits hard when you hear of one closing up shop.
In Mays Landing, residents will have to say goodbye to what in just a few months has become a local favorite for all of your pastry needs. KB Pastry opened up on Main Street back in July of 2021. Unfortunately, the bakery ran by a single mom of two will have to close its doors for a while until the owner can find another location.
The news broke of the closure when Kate Blose, KB Pastry's owner, shared that the bakery's last day will be on December 26th. She's not down for the count, though. While you won't be able to stop into KB Pastry's brick-and-mortar location after this month wraps, that doesn't mean you can't still get your goodies. In the post, Katie did let people know that if you're still interested in placing a custom order with her, that will be still be an option.
Judging by the post's comment section, a lot of Mays Landing residents were heartbroken to hear the news. The comments are filled with new new location suggestions, well wishes, and pastry recommendations for anyone who hasn't had the chance to get out there yet. Hopefully, KB Pastry will find a new home soon.
You can keep up with any updates on a new location via KB Pastry's Facebook page.
Source: Facebook
