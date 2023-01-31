Something sweet is coming soon to Egg Harbor City. It's a dessert studio!

That sounds pretty posh, eh?

The custom cakes, custom cookies, and other delicious bites locals have come to love from All That Batters owner Ellen Cohen will soon have a home in the heart of Egg Harbor City.

All That Batters gave a little peek inside the store ahead of its grand opening on February 4th, and the inside looks pink and pretty, with counters and cases just waiting to be stocked with Cohen's creations.

That space is going to be a small one, which is why All That Batters is calling this a 'studio' rather than a bakery. It most likely won't be able to accommodate too many customers inside at one time, but if you know Ellen's treats you know they're worth exercising a little patience, lol.

All That Batters has always contributed the loveliest goodies to charity events and fundraisers I've hosted or attended over the years. They never disappoint, so I can't wait to visit the new studio.

All That Batters is located at 124 Philadelphia Ave. in Egg Harbor City, NJ. The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening is Saturday, February 4th at 8:30 a.m. We wish Ellen all the best!

