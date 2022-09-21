Millville Man’s Body Found in Kettle At Food Processing Plant

A man's body was found inside a kettle at a food processing plant in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County on Monday morning, according to NJ State Police.

The Vineland Daily Journal reports that the man was pronounced dead after being found in the kettle at 7:49 am Monday at the Clement Pappas food processing plant on Parsonage Road.

NJ State Police identified the man as Dale R. Devilli, 63, of Millville.

Nj State Police were called to the facility on Monday morning and found the man still inside a kettle. Police say an investigation is still underway but that "nothing suspicious appeared in nature."

Clement Pappas is owned by a Canadian company called Industries Lassonde, Inc. Clement Pappas' website says the company delivers "exceptional products including juices, teas, lemonades, enhanced waters and cranberry sauces through innovation and manufacturing expertise".

A spokesman for the company said, "We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time".

