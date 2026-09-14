Okay, this might be one of the cutest contests happening in South Jersey right now.

The Cape May Zoo is celebrating Red Panda Day, and Wally and Ember are looking for some fan mail.

Yes, actual snail mail.

And there’s a pretty awesome prize attached.

Grab the Crayons and Make a Red Panda Card

Kids are invited to create a handmade card for Wally and Ember featuring their favorite red panda fact and, of course, some red panda artwork.

Then things get really fun.

The red pandas will choose their favorite card with help from their zookeepers. The winning child will get the opportunity to meet a zookeeper, learn more about these unique animals and take part in a special photo opportunity.

Tell me that wouldn't absolutely make your kid's day.

Wally is the zoo's newest red panda, arriving earlier this year from Zoo Knoxville, while Ember also joined the zoo in 2026. The Cape May Zoo is working with the Red Panda Species Survival Plan as part of its conservation efforts.

Here’s How To EnterGet out the construction paper, crayons, markers, whatever your kid is feeling, and send the card to:

Cape May County Zoo

C/O Wally and Ember

707 Route 9 North

Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Cards need to arrive by Saturday, September 19 to be eligible.

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Adults can send cards, too, but the contest is intended for kids.

The winner will be announced on the zoo's social media next weekend.

Honestly, I love this.

It's free, it's creative, it gets kids thinking about animals, and there’s a chance they could walk away with a pretty unforgettable zoo experience.

Now go make a red panda masterpiece.