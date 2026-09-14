Is it just me, or does this time of year feel extra heavy?

Usually, I struggle a little when summer starts winding down at the Jersey Shore. I know fall is coming, and I know I’ll eventually get excited about Halloween, football, crisp mornings and everything that makes South Jersey fall so good.

But this year feels different.

I’m having a surprisingly hard time saying goodbye to summer.

Summer at the Jersey Shore Just Hits Different

I love summer here. I love having more time to be outside, swimming at the beach or in the pool, eating dinner outdoors and spending those long evenings in nature.

None of it is particularly complicated. That’s probably what makes it so special.

There’s something about knowing you can head to the beach on a random afternoon, sit outside for dinner or squeeze in one more summer night without worrying about freezing your butt off.

Maybe that’s why this transition feels a little heavier this year?

The weather has been gorgeous. There have been so many of those days where you look outside and think, How am I supposed to be ready for fall when it still feels this good out?

I Love Fall. I’m Just Not Ready Yet.

Don’t get me wrong... I LOVE fall in South Jersey, too.

Give me Halloween, football, pumpkin everything and a cool night around a fire, and I’m usually pretty happy.

But even the first Eagles home opener didn’t hit quite like it normally does.

That might have been the moment I realized I’m really not ready to let summer go. It almost feels like this was the last one that will be experienced like this. I know that sounds crazy, but that's just the feeling I'm experiencing right now.

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So, for the next few weeks, I’m going to lean heavily into the local summer life for as long as I possibly can.

More beach days. More outdoor dinners. More sitting outside just because I can.

And hopefully, a whole lot more 80-degree days.

Fall can wait.

At least for a little while.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt