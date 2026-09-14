So, there I am, wondering through the aisles of Shop Rite.

As I meander though the 17 brands of pickles, a dog barks at me.

A dog? Barking at me? Couldn't be! I'm in a grocery store.

I turn around, and sitting in the child seat on the cart - a small, yappy dog.

What the heck?

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Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The Integration of People's Dog at Everyday Places

Are you noticing it more?

People bringing their dogs with them - seemingly everywhere?

(IMPORTANT NOTE: We are not talking about service dogs here - we're talking about the average dog.)

Here's the bottom line: We don't like this trend!

A survey of 2,000 Americans by Talker Research found that while we love pets - especially dogs - we don't want to see other peoples' dogs in places like restaurants, grocery stores, and the workplace.

Cute only goes so far!

Photo by Madhu Rao on Unsplash Photo by Madhu Rao on Unsplash

Here are some of the big findings of the survey:

48% would be irritated to see a dog next to them at a restaurant.

45% don't want to be barked at by a dog in the supermarket.

32% don't care to pet your dog at the coffee shop.

29% of people don't want your dog at work.

One of my pet peeves is people who being their dog on a plane! 27% of people agree with me.

18% don't want to see a dog at the beach (except dog beach - love that!).

18% also don't want to see a dog at their hotel. (Did a dog sleep on this pillow? Ew!)

Bottom line: Nope. We know your dog is cute, but leave your baby at home.

SOURCE: Talker Research