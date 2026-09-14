New Poll: Leave Your Best Friend at Home
So, there I am, wondering through the aisles of Shop Rite.
As I meander though the 17 brands of pickles, a dog barks at me.
A dog? Barking at me? Couldn't be! I'm in a grocery store.
I turn around, and sitting in the child seat on the cart - a small, yappy dog.
What the heck?
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The Integration of People's Dog at Everyday Places
Are you noticing it more?
People bringing their dogs with them - seemingly everywhere?
(IMPORTANT NOTE: We are not talking about service dogs here - we're talking about the average dog.)
Here's the bottom line: We don't like this trend!
A survey of 2,000 Americans by Talker Research found that while we love pets - especially dogs - we don't want to see other peoples' dogs in places like restaurants, grocery stores, and the workplace.
Cute only goes so far!
Here are some of the big findings of the survey:
48% would be irritated to see a dog next to them at a restaurant.
45% don't want to be barked at by a dog in the supermarket.
32% don't care to pet your dog at the coffee shop.
29% of people don't want your dog at work.
One of my pet peeves is people who being their dog on a plane! 27% of people agree with me.
18% don't want to see a dog at the beach (except dog beach - love that!).
18% also don't want to see a dog at their hotel. (Did a dog sleep on this pillow? Ew!)
Bottom line: Nope. We know your dog is cute, but leave your baby at home.
SOURCE: Talker Research
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