If you're as mad as Hell, what do you do?

Scream at your spouse, your kids, your neighbors?

How about redirecting your anger and scream out at the ocean?

Apparently, it's a thing!

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Photo by Rochelle Gorts on Unsplash Photo by Rochelle Gorts on Unsplash

Would This Work in New Jersey?

Last weekend, in San Francisco, 100 people showed up and, as a group, they screamed at the ocean!

(What the heck did the ocean do to them?)

The event is called the Guttural Scream at the Sea,. and more than 100 people showed up to shout at the Pacific Ocean.

(Well, sure, who wouldn't scream at the Pacific Ocean!)

An advertisement for the event claimed "many good reasons to scream" - and people could scream for whatever reason they preferred.

Photo by Diane Frebert on Unsplash Photo by Diane Frebert on Unsplash

Would an event like this work in New Jersey? Would you show up to scream at the ocean? Do you do it already?

Think of all the reasons you could scream:your job, your family, your neighbors, your enemies, your lawn that needs mowed, etc.

Screaming at ocean could ease your pain and release your anxiety.

What do you think?