Check Out $15 Million House For Sale in Somers Point, New Jersey
If the price gets slashed on this home by about 99%, I'm definitely buying it!
Otherwise, I may be priced out.
$15 Million is a lot for a house, but this is a lot of house!
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Somers Point Home Goes On the Market for $15 Million
If you've ever driven to John F. Kennedy Park in Somers Point, you've passed this house.
Chances are, you didn't even notice it.
There is a fence and there are trees by the road, but it's right there, just two doors down from the park.
And, it could be yours for the price of just $15 million!
That's a lot of dough, right?
What Do You Get for $15 Million?
The property just went on sale - and, it's amazing.
From wonderful craftsmanship and design, to breathtaking views of the bay, this one of a kind home is listed by Dorothy Phillips are Berkshire Hathaway. More photos of the home can be seen below.
Outside, you'll find a resort-style oasis, with pool, hot tub, a spacious deck, private dock, and much more.
Inside, an amazing 13,000 square foot home with 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms.
Wait! There's more!
Plenty of room for entertaining, a wine room, theater room, exercise room, sauna room, and more. Over 30 rooms in all.
Everything, of course, is top-of-the-line, and the best.
Can I Make Payments?
If you don't have $15 Million in cash, perhaps you'd like a mortgage?
With $3 Million down, you'd owe just over $92,000 a month.
For more information, check out the listing here.
The $15 Million Home For Sale in Somers Point, New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly