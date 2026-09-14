Check Out $15 Million House For Sale in Somers Point, New Jersey

Check Out $15 Million House For Sale in Somers Point, New Jersey

Dorothy Phillips Berkshire Hathaway

If the price gets slashed on this home by about 99%, I'm definitely buying it!

Otherwise, I may be priced out.

$15 Million is a lot for a house, but this is a lot of house!

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Dorothy Phillips Berkshire Hathaway
Dorothy Phillips Berkshire Hathaway

Somers Point Home Goes On the Market for $15 Million

If you've ever driven to John F. Kennedy Park in Somers Point, you've passed this house.

Chances are, you didn't even notice it.

There is a fence and there are trees by the road, but it's right there, just two doors down from the park.

And, it could be yours for the price of just $15 million!

That's a lot of dough, right?

Dorothy Phillips Berkshire Hathaway
Dorothy Phillips Berkshire Hathaway

What Do You Get for $15 Million?

The property just went on sale - and, it's amazing.

From wonderful craftsmanship and design, to breathtaking views of the bay, this one of a kind home is listed by Dorothy Phillips are Berkshire Hathaway. More photos of the home can be seen below.

Outside, you'll find a resort-style oasis, with pool, hot tub, a spacious deck, private dock, and much more.

Inside, an amazing 13,000 square foot home with 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms.

Wait! There's more!

Plenty of room for entertaining, a wine room, theater room, exercise room, sauna room, and more. Over 30 rooms in all.

Everything, of course, is top-of-the-line, and the best.

Dorothy Phillips Berkshire Hathaway
Dorothy Phillips Berkshire Hathaway

Can I Make Payments?

If you don't have $15 Million in cash, perhaps you'd like a mortgage?

With $3 Million down, you'd owe just over $92,000 a month.

For more information, check out the listing here.

The $15 Million Home For Sale in Somers Point, New Jersey

What Does a $15 Million Home Look Like?

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Home for Sale, Somers Point, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, National News, New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News

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