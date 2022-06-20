Millville, NJ, Baseball Star Buddy Kennedy’s Dad Steals the Show on Father’s Day

By now you have seen or heard about Buddy Kennedy's grand slam home run on fathers day, which was his first major league home run.

The Millville high school alum had quite a weekend after being called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, hitting a single in his first MLB game, a triple on Saturday and drove a 3-0 fastball with the bases loaded for a grand slam, his first big-league home run on Sunday,.

A fun story from the home run on a 3-0 pitch, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Kennedy thought the count was 2-0 so he didn’t look to see if the take sign was on.

His manager, Torey Lovullo, wasn't mad when he saw the ball leave the yard.

However the star of the game may have been Kennedy's dad, Clifton, who was caught on camera jumping for joy about what was probably the best Fathers's Day gift he could have gotten.

He spoke about the moment on Bally's Sports after the Arizona win, but not before he got a Gatorade shower from one of the D-Back players.