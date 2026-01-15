Millville Man Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats

Millville Man Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats

Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash

Be careful what you say, it could get you into a whole mess of trouble.

A Cumberland County man has found that out the hard way. His threats against county workers were taken seriously, and now he faces legal trouble.

READ MORE: Just What Caused The Atlantic City High-Rise Fire?

READ MORE:  Top New Jersey Baby Names in 1960

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash
loading...

Millville Man Arrested by Cumberland County Sheriff's Officers

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says they made an arrest this week, charging Steven Lane of McNeal Street in Millville with making terrorostic threats.

Officials say the Sheriff's Office received a call on Tuesday from Lane, who was "very irate while complaining about the Cumberland County Board of Social Services." During the phone call, Lane reportedly threatened to drive his vehicle into the building that houses the Board of Social Services.

The Sergeant who spoke with Lane was able to calm him down, and pinpoint where he was calling from. Officers were then sent to the location where they found Lane and took him into custody, without any problems.

Lane was processed and released, and will be required to appear in court.

Google Maps
loading...

Sheriff Makes a Statement About Threats

Cumberland County Sheriff Michael Donato had this to say about the incident:

“Any threat against a person or a public facility in Cumberland County will always be taken seriously. I am proud of the quick, professional actions taken by our Sergeant and responding officers, whose efforts ensured this situation was resolved safely and without harm to the public.”

Thanks to the Sheriff's Officers for handling the matter in a timely fashion!

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

LOOK: Remember Staying Home Sick in the ’80s? These Memories Hit Hard

Remember the orange popsicles, Bob Barker on The Price Is Right, and Campbell's Chicken & Stars soup? Here’s what it was like to be home sick from school in the 1980s.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Only True MTV Kids Can Name These ’80s Music Videos From One Freeze-Frame

How well do you really remember the music videos that defined the ’80s? We’ve grabbed a single freeze-frame from 11 of the decade’s most iconic videos. Scroll slowly and see how many you can name before peeking at the answers.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Arrested, Millville, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3