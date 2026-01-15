Be careful what you say, it could get you into a whole mess of trouble.

A Cumberland County man has found that out the hard way. His threats against county workers were taken seriously, and now he faces legal trouble.

Millville Man Arrested by Cumberland County Sheriff's Officers

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says they made an arrest this week, charging Steven Lane of McNeal Street in Millville with making terrorostic threats.

Officials say the Sheriff's Office received a call on Tuesday from Lane, who was "very irate while complaining about the Cumberland County Board of Social Services." During the phone call, Lane reportedly threatened to drive his vehicle into the building that houses the Board of Social Services.

The Sergeant who spoke with Lane was able to calm him down, and pinpoint where he was calling from. Officers were then sent to the location where they found Lane and took him into custody, without any problems.

Lane was processed and released, and will be required to appear in court.

Sheriff Makes a Statement About Threats

Cumberland County Sheriff Michael Donato had this to say about the incident:

“Any threat against a person or a public facility in Cumberland County will always be taken seriously. I am proud of the quick, professional actions taken by our Sergeant and responding officers, whose efforts ensured this situation was resolved safely and without harm to the public.”

Thanks to the Sheriff's Officers for handling the matter in a timely fashion!

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

