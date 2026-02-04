Police in Millville have released a couple of photos of a man holding a handgun.

Can you help identify him?

Facebook - Millville Police Department

Who's The Guy with the Gun?

Millville Police have released two photos of a man caught on camera at a local business.

In both photos the man is holding what appears to be some sort of handgun.

Police aren't saying what - if anything - the man did.

They're asking for help in identifying him in regards to an investigation of an event that happened on the night of Tuesday, January 27th in Millville.

If you can help police with identification, you're urged to reach out to Millville Police Officer Donnally. You can message the officer directly at JD234@pd.millvillenj.gov. You can also call or stop by the Millville Police Station.

SOURCE: Milllville Police Department

