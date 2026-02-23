Millville Man Gets 75 Years in Prison For Sexual Assault of Two Young Girls
A punishment has been handed down in Cumberland County, after a 34-year-old Millville man was convicted on thirteen counts.
Sentencing took place Thursday, February 19th in a Cumberland County courtroom.
75 Years in Prison for Millville Man
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says a Millville man, convicted on 13 counts by a Cumberland County Jury in August has been sentenced by Judge Niki Arbittier.
Brian Scherfel, 34, had been convicted of First-Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault and a number of other charges.
According to Webb-McRae:
"During the trial, the State presented evidence that the Defendant sexually and physically assaulted two juvenile females. Specifically, the State presented evidence that on varying dates between 2017 and 2022, the Defendant sexually assaulted one victim between ages of eight-years-old and thirteen-years-old. The State also presented
evidence that on varying dates in 2016, the Defendant sexually assaulted the other victim at the age of six-years-old."
The incident happened in Millville.
Judge Arbitier sentenced Scherfel to 75 years in prison. He'll be required to serve 67.5 years before being eligible for parole.
SOURCE: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office
