It's been a banner year for the Millville football program and their senior running back LeQuint Allen.

On Wednesday he made it official, signing his letter of intent to resume his football career at Syracuse University.

Earlier this month, he was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the year after rushing for 1,905 yards and scoring 26 total touchdowns to help lead the Thunder Bolts to a 12-1 record, a South Jersey Group IV sectional and Regional title in 2021.

On Thursday he announced he was giving back to the Millville community that helped make him the player that he is today.

Allen is donating $1,000 to the Holly City Midget Football League, a competitive football program that focuses on the teaching and development of position-specific fundamental football skills.

The league has been where many great former Millville high and Cape-Atlantic League stars got their start, with guys like Antoine White and Ryquell Armstead listed on their Wall of Fame.

