Millville NJ Police Look to Identify Man Caught on Camera

MIllville Police Department

Police in Millville are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera.

Police have not given a reason they want to identify the man, or where the photo was taken.

If you can help the police, you're urged to contact Millville Police. They say you can do that anonymously. You should indicate case # 22-18921. The phone number for Millville Police is (856) 825-7010.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

