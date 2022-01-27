Millville rising freshman Lotzeir Brooks was been a hot name on the recruiting scene as a freshman and just received his 11th Division I offer to the University of Nebraska.

Earlier this week Brooks got an offer from UCONN, which was the 10th offer he picked up before his sophomore season has even started.

Brooks set a freshman receiving record in 2021 with 988 yards with three touchdowns, breaking the previous record of of 861 yards was set in 2019 by Pennsauken high's Ejani Shakir, per South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.

In addition to Nebraska, Brooks has offers from Kentucky, Texas A&M, Temple, Boston College, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia.

He'll return to a loaded Thunder Bolts team in 2022 that is the defending South Jersey Group IV and regional champions. He should only have a bigger role and more offers coming in in his sophomore season in Millville.