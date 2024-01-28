Millville Police Asking For Help Identifying PINK Mom

Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect concerning a theft investigation.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was seen wearing a PINK jacket

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect - she's wearing a jacket or hoodie with the brand name PINK on the front of is. The woman also appears to be pushing a baby stroller.

Police aren't giving any more information on the case, including where or when the theft occurred.

If you can help Millville Police, you're urged to call them at (856) 825-7010. Information can be given anonymously.

The incident remains under investigation.

Another Millville case has been updated

Earlier this month, police released the above photo of a person found with his bicycle at G Street and Wheaton Avenue in Millville.

After trying to identify the person, Millville Police now say he has been identified. No further information on that case have been made public.

LOOK: Best high schools for sports in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in New Jersey using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker