Millville Police Look for Bearded Hoodie-Wearing Shoplifter

The Millville Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shoplifting case.



Police say the suspect is alleged to have taken some items from a local Wawa.

Get our free mobile app

In the words of police, via Facebook: "Before he took his walk in City Park he stopped into Wawa for a snack. We tried our best to find his picnic, but unfortunately, he didn’t want to be found."

If you can help police with identity, you're urged to contact them through Facebook, the city's website, or by emailing At219@pd.millvillenj.gov.

Here's a photo of the suspect, as provided by Millville Police:

Here are a couple of other recent cases from Millville Police:

SOURCE: Facebook.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer