Miranda Lambert is mourning the death of a longtime band member who she calls "one of my most treasured friends." The country superstar turned to social media on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share her memories of her guitarist of 20 years, Scotty Wray.

Lambert shared the news on Facebook on Saturday, writing, "Heavy heart post. Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members, Scotty Wray."

Lambert goes on to explain that she met Wray in her native Texas in 2001, when she was just 17 years old.

"That was the beginning of our journey together. We went through so much life together on and off the stage," she writes. "We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together."

Lambert calls Wray "one the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known," but more than that, she says, "He was the one I could count on. Always. No matter what. If he was there on my right side I felt like I could take on the world. Scotty Wray was family to me and I’ll never sing a note without him because I know he is there with me. He always has been. I love you my sweet Bud Wray. Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin' angel. Rest easy my love."

Wray was the older brother of country star Collin Raye, who also turned to social media to share a tribute. The "Love, Me" singer shares that his brother had been "suffering from an illness for some time," and that he died on Friday (Feb. 18) in a care facility in Arkansas. The singer got to spend several hours with his brother on Thursday (Feb. 17) "telling stories, reminiscing and laughing."

"I want to thank all the many Friends and our Family members, as well as our Music Industry Family, who have reached out in love, with their Prayers and Condolences," Raye writes. "I know Scotty’s sweet Daughter, Sara appreciates the love being shown to her Dad, as I know we all do."