Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town remembered a late legend, Naomi Judd, during a recent Houston stop on their Bandwagon Tour.

The two acts took the stage together for a rendition of "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," a Judds hit from 1986. By the end of their performance of the ballad, Lambert and Little Big Town had the crowd singing along to the chorus, and an image of Judd appeared on the screen behind them.

Their performance came almost a week after the country legend's death, at the age of 76, on April 30. Judd died one day before she and her daughter Wynonna were scheduled to be officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. During the ceremony — which proceeded according to the Judd family's wishes, with Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd in the audience — multiple artists performed in tribute to the Judds, with Carly Pearce offering up her own tender version of "Grandpa."

In the days since her death, more artists have been honoring Judd's musical legacy onstage, too: The Brothers Osborne performed "Why Not Me" during their Stagecoach set, for example. Press play below to see fan-captured footage of Lambert and Little Big Town's emotional performance:

"Grandpa" was the Judds' sixth No. 1 hit, and it earned them a Grammy in the Country Duo/Vocal Group. category. The song's lyrics speak from the perspective of a young person asking for stories about the past and simpler times, reflecting on how the change brought about by progress isn't always for the better. That's a subject that Lambert has explored in her own songwriting, too: Her 2014 single "Automatic" touches on similar themes.