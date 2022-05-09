Coast Guard AC Rescues Two From Overturned Sailboat During Storm

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City rescued two people after their sailboat ran aground and overturned off the coast of New Jersey in storm conditions Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, the 33-foot sailboat 'Free Bird' was heading for Atlantic City when it ran aground and began heeling over in shoals near Little Egg Inlet.

In conjunction with U.S. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light, rescue boats and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter responded to the emergency and found that the "sailboat was being hit on its side by breaking surf, 35kt winds and driving rain."

The video on the Facebook post shows a rescue swimmer being lowered to help the two people to get away from the overturned boat and be hoisted to safety where they were seen by EMS personnel. You can see the video in this post, below.

The two sailors were reported to be safe and will arrange salvage plans for their vessel.

