Miranda Lambert couldn't make it out to Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards, but she combated her "FOMO" by throwing a little Music City celebration of her own on Sunday (Apr. 3).

The singer made a surprise appearance in her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, popping in during a set that her friend and backup singer, Gwen Sebastian, was performing at the venue.

Fan-captured footage of the show shows all the fun that Lambert, Sebastian and a bar full of fans had during the surprise appearance.

From the bar's stage, Lambert performed her hit duet with Elle King, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," which was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys (She also earned a Best Country Album nod at the 2022 ceremony, for The Marfa Tapes, her acoustic album with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. Brothers Osborne ultimately won the former trophy, and Chris Stapleton claimed the latter).

Before the show, Lambert explained that she couldn't attend the Grammys because she's prepping for her upcoming tour, the reboot of her Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, which kicks off this spring. She's also planning to release a new album, Palomino, at the end of April.

"So I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything," Lambert explained.

The singer wasn't able to attend the ACM Awards this year, either. She didn't win either of the Grammys she was up for, but at the ACMs, she was named Entertainer of the Year for the very first time.