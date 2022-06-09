Miranda Lambert is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022, and she was honored in person — along with the other honorees — at Wednesday night's (June 8) TIME100 Gala.

Taking place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Lambert kicked off the event with a performance, bringing a bit of country to the big city.

According to TIME, Lambert performed "Actin' Up," a sassy, upbeat tune from her Palomino album, released April 29. She also played her ACM Award-winning single "Tin Man," from her 2016 double album, The Weight of These Wings. Of the inspiration behind "Tin Man," Lambert reportedly told the audience, “I’m lucky I’m an artist because I get to use whatever stuff I go through."

She also admitted she was a bit nervous, crediting "three chords and the truth" for helping her achieve the accomplishment.

"I don’t really know what got me here besides three chords and the truth, because that’s what I live by," the country star said. "I look out at the crowd and I’m scared to death a little bit!"

Lambert attended the gala with her husband, former New York City Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin, and the two posed for photos on the red carpet. McLoughlin dressed in a black velvet tuxedo, with Lambert matching in a black gown and leather elements. She reflected on the honor, as well as the state of country music in a red carpet interview with TIME.

"It's a huge honor, it's a huge deal to me," she says. "I was actually shocked, but I'm so thankful to be part of this and to know that all the work I've done over the last 20 years in this industry has gotten me here — that I'm doing some change for good, and that I'm using my music to do that."

The TIME100 list was announced on May 23, with Lambert being included in the Innovators category. Fellow singer Elle King wrote a touching tribute to her friend for her nomination, in which she said that Lambert has "not one inauthentic hair on her head."

The 2022 TIME100 Gala included appearances from many other honorees, including actress Zendaya, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky (who appeared virtually) and Mary J. Blige, who closed out the night with a performance. Other honorees on this year's TIME100 list include Sarah Jessica Parker, Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves and more.

The TIME100 Gala will be broadcast as a special television event, TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, airing Sunday (June 12) at 8PM ET on ABC.

