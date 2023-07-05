Are you looking for something a little fun and different to do some weekend this summer at the Jersey Shore?

Then I've got you covered, especially if you love being out on the open waters, fishing, seeing whales and dolphins, and enjoying a cold beer.

There are a lot of people who believe the only way to have fun in Jersey is by going to the beach, but there are so many other things you have to check out!

You can check out one of our parks, museums, small towns, or amusement parks. Believe it or not, Jersy is home to one of the world's most thrilling coasters.

Check it out right here.

Photo by Somruthai Keawjan on Unsplash Photo by Somruthai Keawjan on Unsplash loading...

However, if you're not an adrenaline junkie and you're looking for something that doesn't make you move over 100 miles per hour, then keep on reading.

This past weekend, I had the opportunity to take a ride out into the open waters and do some serious fishing.

Personally, I'm not the world's biggest fisherman however this trip was an absolute blast.

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

This past weekend my mom and I hopped aboard the Miss Barnegat Light and took part in one of their chartered fishing trips.

Spending the day fishing was a blast; we were pulling fish in as quickly as we were casting out and the crew on board was amazing at making sure the bait stayed fresh.

Even the boat ride out was so memorable.

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

We saw dolphins off the side of the boat, got great views of the Barnegat Lighthouse, and saw some whales breaching the ocean.

If fishing isn't really your thing the Miss Barnegat Light also offers sunset cruises so you can get unforgettable views as the sun goes down for the day.

You can also enjoy marine biology tours and happy hour cruises on board the Miss Barnegat Light.

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

I was surprised at everything you could do, and a trip out on the Miss Barnegat Light was truly an unforgettable experience.