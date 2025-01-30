What an adventure. Remember when you were a kid and you would walk around the neighborhood looking for something interesting or out of the ordinary to explore?

This group set out to check out an abandoned plastics factory located on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. The factory was built in the 1800s and was once the town's main place of employment, but closed down in the 1990s. One of the buildings apparently caught fire in 2011, so now the only building you can explore is the main building.

This video shows thirty minutes of footage the group captured during their exploration excursion.

They're not the only ones that were curious to the secrets of the old plastics factory. This guy went to check things out for himself a few years before this group.

This region of the Garden State is so full of rich history like this. You can't help but be fascinated when you see videos like this pop up on your feed. Let's get real, the likelihood of us going ourselves is slim to none, right? So, how else would we get to peek into Jersey's past like this?

