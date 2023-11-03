Mom and Dad Stabbed to Death in Barnegat, Son Charged With Murder

A gruesome discovery at a home in Barnegat: a man and his wife were found stabbed to death.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Barnegat Township Police Chief Keith A. Germain have announced the violent death of Eugene Mulgrew, 71, and Cheryl Mulgrew, 69, both of Barnegat.

Barnegat man charged with murder of his parents.

Authorities say the couple was stabbed inside their home, and their son is in custody, charged with their murder.

Michael Mulgrew, 34, of Barnegat is charged with two counts of Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.



Authorities discovered a bloody scene at the Barnegat home.

Police were called out to a Lincoln Avenue home at 11 a.m. Thursday to help with a medical outreach call at the home.

As officers walked up to the house, they saw a man walking away from the home - and, they witnessed a red stain on the front door. They quickly identified the stain as blood.

According to Prosecutor Biihimer and Police Chief Germain, here's what officers found inside the home:

"The Officers made entry and found blood in various areas of the home. As the Officers entered the bedroom, they located the deceased bodies of two victims with apparent stab wounds to their upper torsos."

Officers found a knife near the bedroom.

Police were able to track down the man who was seen leaving the home. That man was Michael Mulgrew, who was arrested and taken into custody. He's being held in the Ocean County Jail, awaiting his initial court appearance.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

