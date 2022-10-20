Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning.

The Monroe Township Police Department says a pedestrian walking on New Brooklyn Road near Winslow Road was struck by a motor vehicle at around 6:45 AM.

The pedestrian received minor injuries and the vehicle fled eastbound on New Brooklyn Road.

According to police,

There was passenger side damage to the vehicle which would include a broken / missing passenger side mirror. The vehicle is believed to be a dark gray 2012-2015 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Township Police Department at (856) 728-9800. Anonymous information can be called into (856) 875-2940 or emailed to crimetips@monroetownshipnj.org.

