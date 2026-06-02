We hear about confrontations that police are involved with almost daily.

Many times is has to do with ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and their apprehension of people deemed to be in the country illegally.

There was a dispute the other day in Gloucester County, New Jersey, but it had nothing to do with ICE.

It has to do with Pokemon. Specifically Pokemon cards.

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Washington Township Police Respond to Dispute Over Pokemon Card Machine

Washington Township NJ Police say they were called out to an ACME store Saturday evening for reports of a fight.

Officers say they came upon a dispute between a man and some kids, were the man was yelling and cursing at the kids.

The dispute centered around a vending machine in the store's lobby. The vending machine at the center of it all: a Pokemon card vending machine.

It seems the argument was over who's turn it was to use the machine.

The machine is set up on a release cycle, so cards are released at random times, to prevent one person from buying everything at once.

(It seems like we should have a talk about some sort of addiction here....)

Police say they were able to restore order, without anyone being charged, arrested, or injured.

All remained on the scene, and apparently waited for their turn to use the machine and purchase the Pokemon cards.

Shout out to police for helping cooler heads prevail.

SOURCE: Washington Township Police

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