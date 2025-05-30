People either LOVED or were absolutely terrified of this place.

It's been nonexistent for years now, but if you've been going to the beach in Brigantine for your entire life, then you may have at least heard of the creepy attraction that used to stand at 14th Street North.

It was part of the only amusement pier Brigantine's ever had. The haunted attraction was a permanent amusement staple for nine years, responsible for bringing in a yearly $2 million plus for the island.

Brigantine Castle

Remembering Brigantine Castle

Brigantine Castle once employed over thirty people. It was well-known and beloved by THOUSANDS who made the castle an annual part of their summer experience. Sadly, the castle had to be closed due to insufficient safety standards on the pier itself. To this day, people still speak so highly of the memories they have of the castle and how much joy it brought to all who love a good spook.

It first opened back in 1976, so depending on how old you are, you may not have any memory of this place at all. Opening day was a SIGHT to see, for sure.

People admit to lining up down the street to get in. It would end up becoming such a popular hotspot that locals filed multiple lawsuits due to the fact that the parking situation was absolutely terrible. They lead to laws being put in place limiting the number of buses carrying people to and from the island.

Ten years after opening, the castle burned down in 1986. Now, you'd never suspect anything of the sort ever called Brigantine home.

Still, it's always fun to look back on what was. To get an idea of what visitors would experience walking through the castle, check out this commercial for it from the 80s:

