Trivia: These Famous Firsts Came From Atlantic City

The world may not begin and end in South Jersey, but Atlantic City has certainly been a prominent player in the world.
Throughout recent history a number of "firsts" have come from Atlantic City.
Atlantic City's Bader Field was the first to be called an airport
One of the earliest airfields that was built after man started taking to flight, Bader Field was the first to be called "airport." According to AtlanticCityExperience.com, The name came from the airport being accessible by both land and water.
Atlantic City had the first Boardwalk
It's widely accepted that Atlantic City's Boardwalk was the first when it was first built in 1870.
The boardwalk was also the place salt water taffy was invented. (Salt water taffy doesn't actually use the ocean's water, although the ingredients include both salt and water.)
It's a birdie!
The golf term "birdie" was first used in Atlantic City. Well, close by anyway. At Atlantic City Country Club, which is located in Northfield.
According to the club, the term was first used back in 1903 a golfer who said, "That was a bird of a shot." At that time the word "bird" was used to describe something great.
Other firsts
The first picture postcard is said to have originated in Atlantic City. Or, it didn't. It seems there is some controversy about that one.
The first Miss America Pageant was in Atlantic City. (Well, most of them have been here!)
The board game Monopoly was developed based on Atlantic City streets. (And some of the "low rent" streets are still "low rent.")
Boardwalk Hall hosted the first indoor football bowl game! The Boardwalk Bowl game was played in the 1960s. According to Wikipedia, the Boardwalk Bowl helped spark the idea that football could be played indoors. (Hello Superdome!)
Gambling, of course
In 1978 Atlantic City became the first place outside of Nevada where gambling was legal.
Atlantic City - the home of famous firsts!
