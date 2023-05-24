Hardy Added To Saturday Night for Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Fest

Oh my!

The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood just got better! (If that's even possible!)

One of the hottest singers in the country music world, Hardy, has just been added to Barefoot's Saturday night schedule!

The singer-songwriter began his career as a songwriter, but once he started performing, his career really skyrocketed. Among his most recent hits are "Wait in the Truck" - a duet with Lainie Wilson, "Give Heaven Some Hell", and "One Beer" with Lauren Alaina.

He's also written hits for Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and more.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest - the third annual, takes place on the Wildwood Beach June 15 -18. Featured headliners include Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, and Jon Pardi. Others playing at the festival include Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Parmalee, Deana Carter, Maddie and Tae, and more.

Tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest are available here.

