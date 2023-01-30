Remember the name Isabeau Levito. The teen is not only a South Jersey native, she's women's figure skating's new champion.



Over the weekend, Levito dominated the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, taking home her first national title, the gold medal, and bragging rights.

The 15-year-old from Mount Holly has officially arrived.

WHO IS ISABEAU LEVITO?

Levito, who is just shy of her 16th birthday, represents Skating Club of SJ, and trains at Igloo Ice Rink in Mount Laurel, according to Wikipedia. Oh, she's also figure skating's reigning Junior Champion.

Pacing ahead of her competitors after the short program, Levito delivered a near perfect free skate, besting 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell, who came in second to take the silver medal, People.com reports. Keep scrolling to watch Isabeau's winning performance!

Get our free mobile app

Although she must have been elated to be on top of the podium, it sounds like Levito was securely in the zone while competing, telling NBC she's "gotten very good at suppressing nerves". As for her long program, Levito said, "Going into this event, my entire goal truly for almost even both programs was to stay composed...to really not let little minor, silly mistakes happen", according to Associated Press.

WHY IS LEVITO SO FORMIDABLE?

Isabeau has power AND grace on the ice. She skates with style and beautifully executes her routine, even those mind-bending jumps.

2023 TOYOTA U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING

Next up, Levito travels to Japan to compete in the World Figure Skating Championship, and she could very well be one to watch when the 2026 Winter Olympics happen in Italy.

WHY THIS STORY SOUNDS FAMILIAR

Now, who remembers Tara Lipinski? She's from Washington Township in Gloucester County, and back in 1998 she took home the gold medal for the U.S. during the Winter Olympics in Nagano. Tara was also part of the broadcast team calling Isabeau's routine, so it felt like a passing of the baton. Could Levito represent history repeating itself? We'll have to wait and see!

Most Accomplished South Jersey Male Athletes From Each High School

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.