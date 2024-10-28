National Chicken Restaurant Chain Expanding to South Jersey

A popular chicken restaurant chain has announced plans to expand to all areas of New Jersey, beginning in 2025.

Zaxbys with over 900 locations in 17 states has announced plans to open at least 6 restaurants in the Garden State.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Famous for chicken fingers

Zaxbys is based in Georgia, and the restaurant is famous for its chicken fingers (They call them "fingerz", wings, and sauces.

Zaxbys says they will open two locations in South Jersey in the summer of 2025, beginning a "major expansion" into the state.

The company won't confirm exact locations yet, only saying the first restaurant will be "just north of Philadelphia."

They say they want to "establish a strong presence in South Jersey before expanding north."

The first Zaxys opened in Georgia in 1990.

The restaurant chain's menu can be found here.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Is it Zaxbys or Zaxby's?

Perhaps instead of concentrating on expanding their brand, the company should figure out exactly what their brand is! While the company's restaurants all have signage with an apostrophe "s", the company's website and their new release are missing the apostrophe!

Hey! Make up your minds and get on the same page!

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another chicken franchise has already expanded into New Jersey

A Zaxbys competitor, Raising Cane's has already arrived in New Jersey.

Raising Cane's - also famous for their chicken fingers has recently opened locations in Mount Holly, Cherry Hill, and Deptford. More locations are opening soon in Glassboro, and in Brick.

What's your favorite fast-food chicken restaurant?

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker