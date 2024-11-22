Man charged with killing cellmate inside Burlington County, NJ, Jail
A 37-year-old man has been charged with killing his cellmate inside the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.
Prosecutors say Rondale Holloman of Burlington Township has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 74-year-old Kenneth Bulle of Mount Holly.
An investigation began during the early morning hours of Thursday, November 14th, after corrections officers became aware that Holloman had attacked Bulle, who was pronounced dead inside the facility.
An autopsy performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner determined that Bulle died from manual strangulation.
Holloman has been in jail since September after being charged with second-degree aggravated assault; Bulle was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses last month.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
