Yay, Ice Cream! Mr. Softee Will Find New Home In Cape May County

Did you grow up in a neighborhood where Mr. Softee's ice cream truck did a drive-by every night in the summer?

I can still hear the truck's jingle in my head. Whether or not you were lucky enough to have Mr. Softee come to you or you've had it on the boardwalk, if you've ever tried Mr. Softee's soft-serve, you know why this piece of news is pretty exciting for folks here in South Jersey.

Multiple sources have reported that a brand-new Mr. Softee brick-and-mortar location is currently in the works for Cape May County. Reportedly, it will be on Main Street in Cape May Court House. According to plans revealed by Wildwood Video Archive that were submitted to the Middle Township Planning Board, this building is expected to be at least a two-story one complete with a drive-up window.

Now, there has been no word yet on whether or not the new location will be blasting the Mr. Softee theme song during business hours like the location on the Wildwood boardwalk does. You'd think they would though, right?

Also, nothing has yet been revealed regarding when Cape May Court House will see the new Mr. Softee location take shape. The plans have been submitted, but nothing has been set in motion yet regarding construction or anything of the sort. What we do know, however, is that it will occupy the building that was once Main Street Auto Services.

The next chance for residents to speak to the board about these plans is coming up on March 8th during the meeting taking place at the Middle Township Municipal Building.

