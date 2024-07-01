Shocking Revelation About NJ’s Most Beloved Ice Cream Truck Revealed

When I was a kid, it wasn't summer until Mr. Softee started coming around. The ice cream truck meant our best days were ahead of us. Once we heard that song, it was like the neighborhood came alive again. Whenever I hear the Mr. Softee theme song even to this day, core childhood memories are unlocked.

If you didn't have Mr. Softee come around your development as a kid, I feel so bad for you. No other ice cream truck compares. I'm sorry if that offends you and your favorite growing up, but I will die on this hill.

Nobody was better than Mr. Softee.

The history of Mr. Softee in South Jersey

The company traces its origins back to 1956 when brothers William and James Conway established the Mr. Softee brand in Philadelphia, PA. The concept quickly expanded, and by the early 1960s, Mr. Softee trucks were a familiar sight throughout the Philadelphia area, including South Jersey.

In this part of the Garden State, Mr. Softee trucks became especially popular during the summer months just as they are still today, serving neighborhoods, parks, and events.

That jingle is one of the hardest melodies you'll ever try to get out of your head. Because it brings forth so many wonderful nostalgic memories, I don't mind it sticking around, though.

What I didn't know until a few days ago was that Mr. Softee's theme song wasn't solely a melody. It's an entire song.... with lyrics.

Did you know the Mr. Softee song has lyrics?

How did I go until my 30s without knowing I could've been seeing actual words when I hear the truck coming around rather than just "da da da da da da da da da da, da da da da da...."

How crazy is that?? It all stemmed from a commercial that kids looked forward to seeing and hearing both on TV and radio in the 1960s. Nowadays, it's rare to ever hear the lyrics to the Mr. Softee theme song, but they do exist!

You can watch the old school Mr. Softee commercial WITH LYRICS here.

