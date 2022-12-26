You never know where you'll find inspiration. Brian McDowell is a classic entrepreneur. He's an idea man, and he never knows when the next big thing will hit him.

Brian was watching the movie, The Founder, starring Michael Keaton. It's the 2016 biopic that follows the life of Ray Kroc. Kroc is seen as the visionary, who helped expand Mcdonald's to the behemoth company it is today.

As Brian watched the movie, he began to think about how he could find an opportunity to do the same. He wanted to find a popular brand, that he could expand and grow in new ways. That led him to Mr. Softee.

Growing up in Philly, Brian recalled hearing the distinctive music of the approaching Mr. Softee Ice Cream Truck. Much like the Eddie Murphy bit, Brian would run into his home and scream for ice cream.

Today, Brian is getting ready to open the first brand new bricks and mortar Mr. Softee Ice Cream store in the country. Brian is quick to point out that there are a few store locations here in New Jersey and around the country, but this is the first that has been built from scratch.

The new Mr. Softee Ice Cream store is set to open at 102 South Main St. in Cape May Courthouse. He plans on opening his location on January 20th, and he'll have a formal grand opening sometime next spring.

Mr. Softee will have all the favorites they served on the trucks, including the Softee Storm, which is a soft ice cream with your choice of toppings mixed in, popular Softee Sundays, and they'll even have Dole Whip, which is a non-dairy, non-lactose ice cream alternative. Brian says, "the Dole Whip is an incredible product. It comes in strawberry, pineapple, and a twist that will blow you away."

In addition to ice cream, there will be a wide array of Mr. Softee merchandise.

Brian said that people are already excited, "people are tapping on our windows every day asking when we're opening."

For McDowell, this is his 3rd location, and another will be opening on the boardwalk in Wildwood this spring. When asked about future opportunities, he said this is just the beginning.

