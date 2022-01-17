A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Burlington County Sunday night.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher say Ezekiel Sanders, Jr., was a resident of the Fox Meadow Apartments in Maple Shade.

Coffina's office says,

The investigation began after officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the apartment complex just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim ... was found on Gardenia Drive with gunshot wounds and taken by ambulance to Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.

An investigation, which is on-going, has determined that Sanders was killed by a person or persons that fled the scene in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that might be useful is asked to contact Burlington County Central Communications at (609) 265-7113.

