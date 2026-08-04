If you grew up quoting Rush Hour or laughing through Friday, you're going to want to clear your calendar.

Comedy icon Chris Tucker is officially headed to Atlantic City for what promises to be one of the biggest comedy nights of the fall this year.

The legendary comedian will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, October 3, with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Chris Tucker Is Bringing His Comedy Tour to Atlantic City

Tucker has been making audiences laugh for decades. After getting his start on Def Comedy Jam, he became a household name thanks to memorable roles in Friday, The Fifth Element, and, of course, the wildly successful Rush Hour franchise alongside Jackie Chan.

These days, he's back on the road performing stand-up, mixing all his hilarious stories, spot-on celebrity impressions and his signature high-energy that's made him one of comedy's most recognizable voices. I can honestly say Chris Tucker is one of my most favorite comedians.

READ MORE: Smithville Irish Festival Dates Announced For Fall 2026

When Tickets Go on Sale

If this show is on your must-see list, don't wait too long.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. and will be available through the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City website as well as Ticketmaster.

Get our free mobile app

Whether you've been a fan since the '90s or discovered him through his stand-up specials, this is one of those shows that's likely to draw fans from all over South Jersey, Philadelphia and beyond.

Let's just say... if Chris Tucker starts yelling, "Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?" don't be surprised if the entire crowd finishes the line for him. I’ll probably leave crying from cracking up.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis