I can't even believe I'm admitting this, but as a lifetime South Jersey resident, I made the biggest Memorial Day faux-pas. I left to head home from the shore in the middle of the day. It took me over three hours to go from Wildwood Crest to Mays Landing on Memorial Day.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're wondering whether or not I remained calm, that's a loaded question. For the most part, I was fine. There were a few moments, though, that had me flipping out.

Luckily, I made it home safe and sound and still had plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the day before getting ready for work the next day.

Get our free mobile app

The drive home was made bearable because of how beautiful all the greenery was. We didn't take the Garden State Parkway home; we went the back way. We drove all through Lower, Middle, and Upper Township, then cut through Corbin City and Estell Manor to make our way back to Mays Landing. When we weren't at a standstill, the drive was mesmerizing. Everything has come alive again. It's true what they say, South Jersey really is beautiful.

Except for these things....

Canva Canva loading...

Do you have any idea what these ugly spider web-looking things are?

Well, I was curious, so I did a little research. What I discovered is that they're actually what keeps caterpillars safe during the time in which they're transforming into fully grown moths. The caterpillars responsible for these masses are known in their adult stage as Eastern Tent caterpillars.

According to the folks from Organic Plant Care, the spider-web cocoons they build are where they stay while transforming into adult moths.

Canva Canva loading...

Eastern tent caterpillars emerge as the host tree is putting out new spring leaf growth. You’ll notice them as they start to make their recognizable “tents” or spun cocoons on branches and in branch crotches. As the caterpillars begin eating the tree’s buds and leaves and start to grow, they also enlarge their tents. The caterpillars eat leaves for a month or so and then crawl down the tree in search of a place to spin a solitary cocoon, from which the adult moths emerge in summer to start their life cycle again.

If you see one of these webs on your trees, don't freak out! There are quite a few options out there to help you control them. What you don't want to do is light the infected branch on fire. That will damage the tree bark and you may never see that tree healthy again.

For more information about how to deal with the Eastern Tent Caterpillars, click HERE.

If you're more worried about mosquitoes this season, here's what you need to know:

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart