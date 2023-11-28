🎄Tis the season to get boozy!

🎄Not every holiday excursion has to be for the kids.

🎄Mays Landing is excited to announce their new bar crawl just in time for the 2023 holiday season.

Get ready to eat, drink, and be merry as you make your way around Mays Landing this holiday season! It's all thanks to the Rotary Club of Mays Landing-Egg Harbor City in a combined effort with the folks from All Zone Heating and Cooling.

It's the 2023 'Naughty Or Nice' Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl!

You'll make your way around to seven of Mays Landing's most beloved eateries and watering holes all while ringing in the holiday season with your closest friends. Make sure you dress your ugliest. That's the whole point, of course! Who doesn't love a good ugly sweater party?

You'll start at Freddy J's or Sugar Hill Inn. From there, you'll make your way around Mays Landing to Ye Olde Mill Street Pub, then Donny's Mays Landing Inn. The frivolity will continue at Merrill's, then Moonshiners, and finally, the night will wrap up at Cousin Mario's.

Registration is officially OPEN!

What?

The 2023 'Naughty Or Nice' Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl!

When?

Saturday, December 16th!

Time?

4p-10p!

Find out all the details HERE.

